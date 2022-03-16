Ivy Arlene Dove Mitchell, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port surrounded by her loving children. Ivy was born in Sweedlin Valley, W.Va., on Dec. 6, 1930, to the late Rev. John Luther Dove Sr. and Ada Siever Dove.
In 1949, Ivy graduated from Franklin High School. After graduation she taught as an interim schoolteacher at Mountain Top Schoolhouse, a one-room schoolhouse in Pendleton County, W.Va. In 1951, she married Earl Leo Mitchell, who preceded her in death on March 11, 2005.
Ivy cherished many things especially working on the farm, attending many family reunions, gardening, canning, sewing, and raising her six children. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a faithful and active member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, where she faithfully served her Lord and will be sadly missed by many.
Ivy is survived by her sons, Earl L. Mitchell Jr. and wife, Phyllis, of Mount Crawford, Larry A. Mitchell and wife, Brenda, of Keezletown, Keith O. Mitchell and wife, Frances, of Broadway and Dennis L. Mitchell and girlfriend, Chris Besendorfer, of Grottoes; daughters, Wanda M. Muterspaugh and husband, Troy, of Bridgewater and Linda F. Cline and husband, Gary, of McGaheysville; sister, Ruth Boyers and husband, Auburn; grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel, Charity, Bradley Mitchell and Melissa Sullivan, Nathan Mitchell and wife, Amanda, Gregory Mitchell and wife, Wendy, Rachel Morris and husband, Luke, Amanda Breeden and husband, Josh, Crystal Waters and husband, Matthew, Misty Drumheller and husband, Dave, Missy Muterspaugh, Andrea and Alex Cline; and great-grandchildren, Tristian, McKinley, Lani, Kaylie and Liam Mitchell, Dylan Doffelmyer, Patrick, Joshua, Jagger Sullivan, Killian, Vaida and Remington Snell, Liam and KayLeigh Drumheller.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ivy was preceded in death by four brothers, Alvin, John Luther Jr., Wilbur and Roy Dove; and two sisters, Velma Miller and Elda Kibler.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 18, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 19, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Henry Elsea Jr. The burial will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.