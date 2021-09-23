MOUNT SIDNEY -- John Andrew “Jack” Mohler Jr., 74, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021) in his home. Born July 10, 1947, in Harrisonburg, he was a son of the late John Andrew Sr. and Rachel Crosby (Berry) Mohler.
Jack graduated from Fort Defiance High School in 1965 and received an associate’s degree from Blue Ridge Community College. He was a dedicated dairy farmer for 32 years. Jack was an active member of Spring Hill ECO Presbyterian Church where he served as elder, Sunday school teacher, and a member of the church’s choral group, “The Spring Hill Billies.” Jack was a member of The Elks, and enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball, reading and golfing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James B. “Jim” Mohler. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Linda (Hull) Mohler; three children, William Andrew “Bill” Mohler and wife, Darla of Churchville, Kimberly Mohler May and husband, Jason, of Mount Solon and Jack Randall “Randy” Mohler and wife, Shanna, of Buena Vista; a brother, Phillip Mohler and wife, Becky, of Mount Solon; a sister-in-law, Alicia Mohler of Mount Solon; grandchildren, Cole, Carter, Caroline, Gilbert, Katie, Jase and Jaxon; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Spring Hill ECO Presbyterian Church officiated by Pastor Todd Lilley. The service will be live-streamed through the church’s Facebook page.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Memorials may be directed to the Gifts and Memorials Fund of Spring Hill ECO Presbyterian Church, 4141 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at bearfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.