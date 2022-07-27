J. Clyde Bowman passed away July 25, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
He was born Jan. 29, 1933, in Heidelberg Township, Pa., and was the son of the late Raymond S. and Esther Bennetch Bowman.
He lived most of his life in Myerstown, Pa., moving to Virginia in 2004. Clyde was a farmer and loved horses. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are his wife, Janice Showalter Bowman; daughter, Sharon R. Krall of Lititz, Pa.; grandsons, Matthew (Carissa) Krall of Schaefferstown, Pa., and Nathinal (Dayna) Krall, of Milton, Del.; and great-granddaughters, Emma and Stella Krall of Schaefferstown, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Kathleen H. Bowman of Meyerstown, Pa.; son, David W. Bowman of Sturgis, Mich.; brother, Lee H. Bowman and sister, Ruth E. Ellenberger, both of Lebanon, Pa.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Horeb Church Cemetery with the Rev. Marty Doss officiating.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater on Friday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or the charity of your choice.
