J. Edwin Turner
J. Edwin Turner, 88, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Jon E. Turner; parents, John L. and Lillian Turner; and sisters, Amy Henritz and Wanda Grove.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue Turner; son, Tim Turner (Robin); daughter-in-law, Amy Turner; grandchildren, Janie Rexrode (Trevor), Forrest, Mason, Madelyn, Beau and Bryce Turner; a brother, Stanley Turner (Betty Lou); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edwin was a 1960 graduate of James Madison University.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Reid Chapel, Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.nelsen-ashland.com.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted in Harrisonburg at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.