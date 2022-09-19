J. Merle Herr of Broadway, Va., died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at home with his family at his side. "Merle" was born July 16, 1932, son of the late John H. Herr and Elizabeth Reinhart Hess Herr.
He is survived by his wife, Veronica Ranck; also his children, Leon F. Perkins, John R. Herr, the Rev. Dr. Rose Herr, James A. Herr, Cynthia J. Herr Eshleman and Janet L. Herr Dean. Also, his stepchildren, Sylvia Ranck Martin, Keith Ranck, Kevin Ranck, and Denise Ranck. In addition to his children, he is survived by 28 grand and step-grandchildren and 42 great and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Merle was predeceased by the mother of his children, Arlene L. Shenk Herr; his brothers, Paul H., Mark H. and Glenn H., as well as sisters, Elizabeth H. Herr Peifer and Emma Alma Herr Groff.
Visitation will be held Oct. 16 beginning at 1:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Park View Mennonite Church, Harrisonburg Va. Officiants will be Pastors Phil Kniss and Harold Miller. Details of the Live-stream will be shared later through the church’s website: http://www.pvmchurch.org.
Memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th St., PO Box 500, Akron PA 17501-0500 or Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
His full obituary may be viewed at: https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/mb-jackson-mortuary-services/mr-john-merle-herr-2-obituary.
