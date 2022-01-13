J. Nelson Miller, 84, of Port Republic, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his home.
Nelson was born in Harrisonburg on Sept. 2, 1937, and was a son of the late Carl Russell and Naomi (Hollar) Miller.
Nelson retired from UPS after 25 years and then retired from the Rockingham County Schools System as a bus driver after 25 years of service. He was a lifetime farmer. He graduated from Montevideo High School, class of 1955. He was a member of First Assembly of God.
He was united in marriage on Sept. 14, 1955, to Shirley Blosser Miller.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Teresa M. Wease and husband, Bob, of Harrisonburg, Debra M. Landes and husband, Phil, of Mount Crawford, James Nelson Miller II of Port Republic and Diane M. Golladay and husband, Mike, of Broadway. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Marvin Miller, Carl R. Miller and Norman L. Miller, and sister, Bernice Golladay.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating, and the service will be live streamed from the obituary page of the funeral home's website.
Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
