Dr. Joseph “Paul” Wampler, 88, of Bridgewater, Va., died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He had battled cancer for thirty-seven years.
Dr. Wampler was a beloved and outstanding physician and surgeon in Manassas and Warrenton, Va., from 1963-1996. Paul, born on May 22, 1933, was the son of Rev. Guy E. Wampler, Sr. and Ruby Oellig Wampler. Paul grew up in Bassett, Va., and attended Bassett High School where he graduated valedictorian.
Paul completed his undergraduate degree at Bridgewater College in 1954, graduating summa cum laude. He attended the Medical College of Virginia, earning his MD in 1958, again graduating with honors. He completed five years of surgery residency at MCV in 1963.
In 1954, Paul married Priscilla Wakeman. Following the completion of his training at MCV, the Wamplers moved to Manassas where Paul began his medical career. Dr. Wampler established what eventually grew to become the Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists, which includes Dr. Wampler’s son, Benjamin, who continues as one of five surgeons in the practice.
Dr. Wampler served two terms as chief of staff at Prince William Hospital and was named by the Washingtonian Magazine as an outstanding surgeon. He helped found First Manassas Bank, which is now Wells Fargo.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Priscilla Wakeman Wampler; one son, Benjamin Wampler, MD, and wife, Dr. Sherrie Wampler of Nokesville, Va.; one daughter, Kathryn Wampler Stone and husband, Phillip Stone, Jr. of Linville, Va.; six grandchildren, Katelyn, Matthew, Sarah, and Joseph Wampler, Crystal Stone Brubaker and husband, Shane, and Phillip Stone III, MD, and wife, Jessica; one brother, Guy E. Wampler, Jr. and wife, Linda, of Lititz, Pa.; one sister, Margaret Thomason, of Bridgewater, Va.; one sister-in-law, Mabel Lou Weiss and husband, Dr. Robert Weiss of Staunton, Va. Paul is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Kermon Thomasson.
Family was very important to Paul. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren and they dearly loved him. Paul always made time for family and attended as many of their activities as he could. His grandchildren knew he was a willing playmate for games, puzzles, reading, or most any activity suggested.
Paul and Priscilla traveled to all 50 states and 80 countries on six continents and created many special memories on family getaways to their Wintergreen home, and annual trip to Myrtle Beach. Paul was a dedicated churchman and a generous philanthropist. He was active in the Manassas Church of the Brethren, and his church leadership extended beyond the local church, serving in leadership positions at both the district and national levels.
A very special avocation for Dr. Wampler was his strong support of Bridgewater College. He was elected to the Board of Trustees in 1971 and served until his death. He and Priscilla received the college’s Outstanding Service Award in 1991. Paul also was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by the college.
Paul enjoyed golfing, having three holes-in-one during his lifetime. He was an avid stamp collector and had an almost complete collection of US stamps and the most complete US plate block collection ever owned by one person. Paul also enjoyed investing in real estate.
Paul and Priscilla moved from Manassas to Bridgewater Retirement Community in 2019.
Perhaps the greatest tributes Paul could ever receive came from his brother, Guy, who described Paul as “brilliant, modest, astute, and gentle,” and from his son, Benjamin, whose adjectives about his father included, “very kind, gentle and generous, a great mentor in life and a great surgeon to many.”
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The family will receive friends at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 400 College View Drive, Bridgewater, Va., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. A private burial with family will take place at Cannon Branch Cemetery in Manassas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bridgewater College, 402 E. College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812, or Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA 20110.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.