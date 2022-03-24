J. Wilson Ryman, 66, of Woodstock, Virginia passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Wilson was born on February 24, 1956 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Jamie William and Lois Irene (Wisman) Ryman. He graduated from Central High School in 1974 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.
Wilson always had a good work ethic. Under the guidance of Bill Ortts, he learned plumbing and electrical skills. He worked as a draftsman at Kawneer in Harrisonburg, was the General Manager at Valley Blox in the Skyline Building Division in Harrisonburg, and was an Operations Manager at Glaize Components in Winchester until his health caused him to retire in 2010. Wilson remained active with his many projects and helping others.
Wilson was a man of many talents and passions, including his love of the Shenandoah County Fair, which he served as a board member for 33 years. Even as a young boy he would help his Uncle Floyd “Frog” Hoover with his show hogs. He spent many days and evenings at the fairgrounds assisting with ensuring each year was even more successful as the previous year. Wilson was passionate about Harley Davidson motorcycles and Corvettes and took great pride in his over the years.
Wilson is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cyndie Vann Ryman. Recently, Wilson and Cyndie were able to travel to many places, including the Grand Canyon, St. Louis, Hawaii, and Barbados where he snorkeled just last month. He enjoyed life up until the end.
Survivors include his stepdaughter, Channell Hood (Tim) and step-grandsons Brayden and Alex Hood of Owensboro, Kentucky; his three devoted sisters, Cindy Moody (Jack), Karen Sigler (Terry), and Stephanie Beaune (Cliff), nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. He especially had a close relationship with his niece and her husband, Donna and Aaron Pattie.
A memorial service will be held on March 27, 2022 at 2:00pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Virginia with Reverend Nathan Robinson officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend the reception immediately following. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all who knew him to live a life filled with kindness, honesty, and integrity as he lived his.
