Jack Baxter Wilson, 65, of Timberville, Va., passed away April 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 28, 1954, and was a son of Sidney Baxter Wilson of Newark, Del., and the late Hess Wilson.
Jack was a truck driver for Appalachian Freight Carriers in Edinburg.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are two daughters, Courtney Wilson of Timberville and Kelcey Wilson of Manassas; one brother, Gregg Wilson of Middletown, Del.; one sister, Sara Christian of Elkton, Md.; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and one great-niece.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Mid Atlantic Affiliate, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
