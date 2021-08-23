Harrisonburg, Va. -- Jack Edgar Shickel, son of Isaac and Jessica Shickel, grandson of Gary and Becky Shickel, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Jack was born July 12, 2021 at UVA and endured two heart surgeries shortly after birth with complications requiring extensive ICU care in UVA Children’s Hospital.
A memorial service for sweet Jack was held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, consider giving to the UVA Heart Fund that directly helps families with food, gas, and lodging during their child’s admission at UVA for heart surgery. You can do so here:
http://giving.uvachildrens.org/ click Donate and choose “Heart Family Fund” designation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.