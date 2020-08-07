Jack Lee Whitley, Jr., 71, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home.
Jack was born in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 23, 1948, to the late Florence (Schoenbeck) and Jack Lee Whitley, Sr.
Jack graduated from Bridgewater College in 1971 and married Mary Grimes in 1974. After graduation from college, he worked several years for Piedmont Airlines at National Airport, now Reagan National. In 1972, he went to work for Dominion Virginia Power in Northern Division in Customer Service and Design until his retirement in 2008. Jack enjoyed the outdoors, Little League and softball with his children, and was active in their church, McLean Bible, until moving to the valley. Jack and Mary always knew they wanted to return to the Shenandoah Valley and continued to visit friends over the next 40 years. In 2014, he and Mary moved into the Bridgewater Retirement Community, where they have been surrounded by a loving and caring circle of friends.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary, their three children and two grandchildren: Thomas Whitley of Culpeper, Va., Leighann Whitley of Haymarket, Va., and Joseph Whitley and his wife, Natalie, and their children Ava and Lucas of Centreville, Va. He is also survived by his brothers Wayne Whitley (Gloria) of Fredericksburg, Va., and Dennis Whitley (Carol) of Mesa, Ariz. Jack is preceded by his sister, Janis Whitley, who succumbed to breast cancer in 2017.
In 2007, Jack was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy from which he ultimately passed. The Whitley family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of the Bridgewater Retirement Community for their dedicated service and endless devotion to Jack during his illness.
An intimate graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Stonewall Memorial Gardens in Manassas, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation: 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA, 22812.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
