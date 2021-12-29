Jack Lowell Knupp, 77, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, died Dec. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
A son of the late John and Ruby Fitzwater Knupp, he was born on March 13, 1944, in Harrisonburg.
He retired from the water department for the City of Harrisonburg after 19 ½ years. Jack was a lifetime member of Ridgeway Mennonite Church and was head usher for more than 30 years. He was a firefighter and member of Hose Company No. 4 and a lifetime member of Mt. Crawford Ruritan Club.
Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved to watch the Washington Redskins play football.
On Jan. 16, 1963, he married Malinda “Sue” Joseph Knupp, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa Knupp Wisman and husband, Mark, of Dayton and Rebecca “Becky” Knupp Meyerhoeffer and companion, Wesley Turner, of Harrisonburg; a son, Samuel Knupp of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Knupp, and a brother, Carroll Knupp.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Miller and Pastor Ben Ressler officiating. Burial will follow in Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
