Jack Stewart Losh, 51, of Mount Crawford, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 30, 2021, in an accident at Riven Rock Park, Hinton, Va.
He was born Aug. 2, 1969, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of N. Lorraine Pennington Losh of Rockingham and the late Ronald Leroy Losh.
Jack worked and helped establish the family business, Blue Ridge Builders. He was known as one of the finest heavy equipment operators. Later on, Jack took great pride in facilities management as a supervisor beautifying and grooming some of the most prestigious grounds in the Shenandoah Valley.
He had an avid love for dirt track racing, where he ran the number 17 for years himself. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved Dale Earnhardt. Jack established Mountain Valley Jeepers, as he and Hope were enthusiasts as Jeepers themselves.
He enjoyed making new friends and being an outdoorsman. Jack loved spending his free time with family and friends at our family cabin. He attended both Briery Branch Church of the Brethren and Spring Creek Church of Nazarene. Besides working with his father at an early age, he worked at James Madison University for 10 years and for the last two years, he worked for City of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department.
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Hope Meadows Losh of Mount Crawford, whom he married on Dec. 13, 2014; two daughters, Caitlin J. Losh and Hannah M. Losh of Elkton; one sister, Renee Hupman and her husband, Michael, of Staunton; special aunt and uncle, Rick and Jane Keyton, and he was PawPaw of his wonderful grandson, Marshall Grey.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg officiated by The Rev. Tony Martin. Burial will follow at Jollett Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.