Jackie Allen Alger
Jackie Allen Alger, 65, of Stanley, Va., died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Visitation will be at Riverview Independent Gospel Church on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Service will be held at Riverview Independent Gospel Church on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will be at Sandy Glaze Cemetery in Stanley.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Luray, Va.
