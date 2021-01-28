Jackie "Jack" Wayne Gentry, 77, of Mount Crawford, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Jack was born in Harrisonburg on July 30, 1943, a son of Elaine (Armentrout) Gentry of Orange and the late Newton Gentry.
On Sept. 1, 1961, he was united in marriage to the love of his life for 57 years, Jo Ann (Robinson) Gentry, who preceded him in death.
In addition to his mother, Jack is survived by sons, Keith A. Gentry of Harrisonburg and Michael W. Gentry of Grottoes; sister, Debra Hammer of Ruckersville; grandchildren, Chase and Karleigh Gentry and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Douglas Gentry.
It was Jack's wishes to not have any services at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
