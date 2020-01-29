Jackoline Cole Hensley
Jackoline Cole Hensley, 85, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Hensley was born Aug. 10, 1934, in West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late John and Anzo Meadows Cole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
Jackoline was a seamstress at Sleepware and previously worked at Alliance. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and birdwatching. She collected depression glass and was a member of the St. Stephens and the Good Shepherd Church.
Mrs. Hensley is survived by her husband, Charles E. Hensley; son, Keith McCoy of Luray; daughters, Cindy Cornwell and husband, Jeff, of Harrisonburg and Tonya Laycock and husband, John, of Mount Ida, Ark.; stepson, Stephen Hensley and fiancée, Theresa Comer, of Elkton; stepdaughter, Patricia H. Bennington and husband, Victor, of Elkton; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Stephen and the Good Shepherd, 7078 Rocky Bar Road, Elkton, VA 22827 with the Rev. Laura Lockey officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephens and the Good Shepherd memorial fund, P.O. 574, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
