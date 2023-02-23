Jackson “Jack” Eldrige Nutter, 23, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was a native of Harrisonburg, Va., and a student at ECPI University studying Cybersecurity. He graduated from Spotswood High School in Penn Laird, Va. in 2017.
Jack was preceded in death by his uncle, Jesse “Jay” Alspaugh. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Monk Fedors (husband, Brent); father, Randall Wayne Nutter (wife, Carolyn); five sisters, Morgan E. Nutter, Jennifer A. Nutter, Scarlett A. Fedors, Lillian E. Nutter, and Alice I. Nutter; brother, Dylan A. Nutter; grandparents, Norman and Beverly Monk, Kenneth and Linda Kline, and Carolyn “Ama” Glasscock; aunts, Melinda M. Salken (husband, Neal), Barbara Alspaugh, Shannon Shumate (husband, Michael “Shu”); uncles, David Monk, Christopher Nutter, Eric Nutter (wife, Danelle); and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Jack’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at 1664 York Rest Lane, Hayes, VA 23072 and on Thursday, March 2, at 6:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 660 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.