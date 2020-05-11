Jacob ‘Jake’ D. Wenger
Jacob “Jake” Dewitt Wenger, 84, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home. Mr. Wenger was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Amos D. and Nettie E. (Rhodes) Wenger.
He was a farmer and a member of the Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On March 15, 1966, he married the former Mary Lou Eberly, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Olen Wenger and wife, Alice, of Rockingham, Lucille Heatwole and husband, Ray Lynn, Linda Shank and husband, Sanford and Stanley Wenger, all of Dayton, and Laverne Wenger and wife, Ellen, of Rockingham; a sister, Esther Rohrer and husband, Paul, of Dayton; sister-in-law, Hazel Wenger; brother-in-law, Amos Knicely; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wenger was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul Wenger, Reul Wenger, Fred Wenger and Frank Wenger; three sisters, Martha Wenger, Anna Knicely and Frances Rohrer; and a grandson-in-law, Aaron Rohrer.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, all services and visitation at the home will be private.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
