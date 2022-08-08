Jacob (Jigger) William Smith, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg. He was born May 12, 1939, in Highland County and was a son of the late Dave and Rebecca (Malcolm) Smith.
Jacob had worked as a farm laborer for local farm families and continued until his failing health caused him to stop working.
Jacob is survived by three brothers, twin brother, David (Tucker) Smith of Harrisonburg, Stover (Doc) Smith of Staunton and Robert (Bob) Smith of Fulks Run; and two sisters, Daisy Huff of Staunton and Dorothy Drake of Townville, Pa. Numerous nephews and nieces also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Cook, Rose Pitsenbarger and Virginia Smith; and brothers, Albert (Bill) Smith, Edward Smith, John Smith and James Smith.
A service celebrating the life of Jacob will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Jeff Warner officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mount Solon.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
