Jacob Ralph King, 69, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Mr. King was born April 2, 1951, in Farmington, W.Va., and was a son of the late James Albert and Anna Mary Malone King.
Surviving are a sister, Ruby Lantz; brother, Thomas King; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by two sisters, Marion Stottlemeyer and Patty Loren and brothers, Charles, George, James Jr., Fred, Joe, Eddie and Jimmy King.
Pastor Deb Horst will conduct a graveside service Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Linville Creek Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
The casket will be closed and there will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to assist with burial expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
