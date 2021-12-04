ARLINGTON — Jacqueline Danielle Guerrier, 30, of Arlington, Va., died Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Born June 11, 1991 in Harrisonburg, she was the beloved daughter of Steven Warren Guerrier and Nancy Louise (Bentkowski) Guerrier.
Jackie received her Master’s Degree from James Madison University in 2018. She was a research historian for Morgan, Angel and Associates in Washington, DC.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Evan Alexander Norris; Uncle Thomas Bentkowski of Michigan, Uncle Chris Karsama and Aunt Ann Marie Karsama of Michigan, Uncle Scott Guerrier of North Carolina, Aunt Tami (Prignitz) Guerrier of North Carolina; and cousins Hannah Guerrier and Jonathon Guerrier of North Carolina.
There will be no public services.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
