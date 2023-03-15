Jacqueline Delane Burner, 67, of Staunton, passed away in the evening on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her home.
Jackie was born Dec. 29, 1955, in New Market. She was the daughter of Jack H. McClanahan and Norma Jean Weaver McClanahan.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her grandparents, George H. McClanahan and Brucie Rittenour McClanahan, nephew, Colton T. Lindamood and grandchild, Memphis Waters.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Allen Burner; her son, Christopher R. Waters (Kerri) of Fort Valley, Va.; sisters, Cathy M. Lindamood (Thomas) of Edinburg, Va., and Kimberly L. Golladay (Windy) of Rockingham, Va.; two brothers, Bruce R. McClanahan, of Fort Valley, Va. and Kelly J. McClanahan (Tracey) of Fort Valley, Va.; an aunt, Peggy Young of Fort Valley, Va.; uncle, Billy W. McClanahan (Ellen), of Woodbridge, Va.; nephews, Tyler Lindamood, Brent Bridges, Samuel Bridges, Jacob McClanahan, Matthew McClanahan; niece, Sarah McClanahan; five grandchildren, Kaylee Waters, Krista Waters Keeler (Austin), Alexus Waters, Quorra Peterson, Christopher Waters Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Weston Shenk, Phoenix Waters, Naveah Waters, Jaxton Keeler, Ray Keeler; and her wire-haired fox terrier, Jake.
She graduated from Central High School in 1974 and after working one half day in a poultry processing plant she decided she would try her hand at banking and bank management for more than 35 years. She worked in several banks up and down the Shenandoah Valley until retiring from F&M Bank in 2020. She also, during this time, worked five years as a church counselor and secretary in Harrisonburg.
Over six years ago, Jackie was one of the founding members of Beit Zayit Messianic Congregation in Verona, Va., where she continued singing on the worship team, kept the financial records and facilitated the Staunton Torah Club Bible Study.
Some fun facts about Jackie:
Her first vehicle was a medium blue 1961 Chevy Impala and her last vehicle, just 5 years newer than her first, was recently purchased from her father’s estate--a 1966 Chevy Pickup. The vintage truck brought her much joy reminiscing about riding on the back of that same vehicle on the way to church as a young girl with her Grandma and Pop.
Jackie had a witty sense of humor, an infectious smile, and an incredibly kind, encouraging demeanor. She walked in wisdom and grace and her light shines on in the lives of her family and friends.
She was the polished one of her five siblings--they will probably all agree.
A graveside service will be at the Dry Run Cemetery on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. The family requests that there be no gathering after the funeral. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Lindamood, Brent Bridges, Samuel Bridges, Jacob McClanahan and Judah Dotson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the building fund at her home congregation, at beitzayit.org/donate.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
