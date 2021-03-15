Jacqueline E. (Frye) Green, 63, died March 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
A graveside service will be held at the Frye Family Cemetery on Thursday, March 18, at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
Updated: March 15, 2021 @ 7:55 pm
