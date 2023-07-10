Jacqueline "Jackie" Flick, 80, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1942, in St. Paul, Minn., and was a daughter of the late Alan and Delores (Einhorn) Parker.
Jackie was united in marriage on July 27, 1963, to Charlie Flick, who survives.
After graduating from Middle River High School, Jackie attended and graduated from the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. Upon graduating she began work as a Registered Nurse at Rockingham Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2007. Her entire 44-year career was spent working in The RMH Family Birthplace.
In addition to her husband, Jackie is survived by son, Chuck (Stephanie) Flick of Grottoes; sister, Janice Judd of Broadway; brother, Bruce (Chris) Parker of Staunton; two grandchildren, Rebekah (Connor Henderson) Flick of Indian Beach, N.C., and Ethan Flick, and fiance, Tori Cleveland of Centerville.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Duck Run Natural Cemetery with Pastor Jim Logan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
