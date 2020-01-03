Jacqueline “Jackie” K. Phillips, 77, of Mount Crawford, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Mrs. Phillips was born on Feb. 23, 1942, in Staunton, and was the daughter of the late, Luther Maynard and Willie Fink Kiser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce K. Harris, and her beloved dog, Foxy, who passed away December 2017.
Jackie attended St. Andrews Church in Weyers Cave. Because of her love for children, she started providing childcare in her home and later went to work at Bridgewater College in food service. After working at the college, she went to work helping her husband on the family’s dairy farm. Her relationships with her family and especially her grandchildren were very important to her because they were her world.
In June of 1966, she married Theodore “Ted” Phillips, who survives. Also surviving are her son, Jeff Phillips and wife, Angela; daughter, Sara Clinedinst and husband, Mike; brother, John M. Kiser and wife, Mildred, and grandchildren, Katelyn and Shaina Clinedinst and Bryce and Abby Phillips.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Private graveside services were held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
