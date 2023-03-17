Jacqueline Lee Buchanan
Jacqueline Lee Buchanan, 86, of Bridgewater, passed away March 15, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Homes’ Unity House. Mrs. Buchanan was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Nov. 14, 1936, to the late R. Lawrence and Marie Ann Miller Oliver.
Jacqueline married her husband, John Gatewood Buchanan, on June 6, 1959, who survives.
She worked hard to earn her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees at Madison College. She had a longstanding career working as an educator for over 29 years. Jacqueline was very involved with the community. She was president of the Women’s Club, a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, member of the Junior Women’s Club and director of Fort Harrison in Dayton for over 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge, crafts, crocheting afghans, and was known locally for her homemade jellies that were sold at craft shows all over.
In addition to her husband, Jacquelin is survived by her son, John G. Buchanan III and wife, Christine; and grandson, Michael C. Buchanan. She is preceded in death by her grandson, John G. Buchanan IV.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the Mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Billy Craig officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Community Living Foundation, 302 North 2nd St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.