Jacqueline Lynn Phillips, 70, of New Market, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Shenandoah Place Assisted Living in New Market. Jacki was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Harrisonburg to the late Charles H. “Buck” Olinger and Geraldine Foltz Olinger.
Jacki was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 69 and retired after 23 years of service with Kennametal in New Market.
On April 12, 2002, Jacki was united in marriage to Edward Phillips of New Market, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Michael Weatherholtz (Carroll) of Mount Jackson; granddaughter, Samantha Weatherholtz and great-granddaughter, Lexi Weatherholtz, both of Greenville, Va.; sister, Victoria Branner (Ronald) of New Market as well as nephews, Stephen and Charles Long and niece, Sara Beth Branner. She also leaves behind her beloved Miniature Schnauzers, Alex and Abby.
Lastly, she leaves behind her extended family, her “Bro” and “Sis”, Charles and Carolyn West, her amazing neighbors.
Per Jacki’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no services.
Special thanks go out to Kelly and her Staff at Shenandoah Place for going above and beyond to care for Jacki.
Also, thanks to Kindred Hospice for keeping her comfortable in her final hours.
Warmest heartfelt thanks also go to Vicky Thomas for providing loving care for Jacki while she was still at home.
Memorial contributions in Jacki’s memory may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
2 Timothy 4: 7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge will award to me on that day.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
