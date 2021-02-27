Jacqueline Still Brantley, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg. She was born in San Diego, Calif. on July 20, 1935, to the late Capt. Everett Hale and Grayce Virginia (Boteler) Still. She was predeceased by her husband, John T. Brantley, and her brother, Richard L. Still, and her dog, Benji, whom she adored.
Jackie grew up a Navy junior and travelled extensively before the age of six. By that time, her family was stationed in Hawaii and was present at the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The memory stayed with her throughout her life and reinforced in her the value of family, sense of pride and honor for the armed forces and service to country. Her family then settled in Arlington, Va. for the remainder of her youth where she graduated from Washington and Lee High School.
A graduate of the College of William and Mary, Jackie married and became an army wife. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, John, and the many adventures it brought.
After settling in Alexandria, Va., Jackie obtained her master’s degree and began a very successful teaching career. Jackie had a love of learning and a passion for teaching children and building them up to their fullest potential. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed singing with Sweet Adeline’s.
After retirement, she moved to Smith Mountain Lake where she was active in her church and a member of the Roanoke Band and Pantasia Flute Choir. When she wasn’t busy travelling, Jackie enjoyed gardening, needlework, reading, boat riding and swimming off the dock at her home. She was happiest when her family and friends were visiting.
When Jackie moved to Harrisonburg to be close to her children and grandchildren, she joined the LLI band at JMU. She continued to travel with her family, garden and do the things she loved.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Debrah Young and husband, Danny; son, Tom Brantley and Andrea Brantley. She is also survived by two grandchildren who loved her dearly, Adam Young and Jessica Young.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living and Legacy Hospice. We cannot begin to express our appreciation for all you did for mom, especially during her last days. Bless you all.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CHA Foundation
c/o Legacy Hospice, 500 Faulconer Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903 or the RHSPCA.
Condolences may be shared with the family at Kygers.com.
