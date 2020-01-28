Jacqueline Sue Viands
Jacqueline Sue Viands, 76, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Mrs. Viands was born July 1, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Lee and Mary French Couch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Couch; sisters, Sarah Couch, Patty Couch, Carol Ann Smith and Shirley Fultz; and stepchildren, Bonnie Gibson and Erby Viands.
In September of 1959, she married Max O. Viands, who also preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 1986.
Jacqueline was a member of Bible Study Ministries in Dayton and retired from Sperry Marine Systems in Charlottesville. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking at the Eagle’s Club, playing bingo and being with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her sons, Jay G. Viands of Luray, Max “Timmy” T. Viands and wife, Darlene, of Elkton and Robert Viands of Shenandoah; daughters, Rebecca Foltz and husband, Greg, of Luray and Rachel Viands of Elkton; stepchildren, Wayne Viands, Connie Shifflett and husband, Paul, all of Elkton, Denise Warlitner of Harrisonburg and Kathy Landis and husband, Tony, of Shenandoah; good friend, David Crockrell of Elkton; brother, Ricky Couch of Springfield, Ohio; sisters, Barbara Gallagher of Richmond and Janet Stidham of Springfield, Ohio; 10 grandchildren to include her caregivers and special granddaughter, Kristy Viands and her boyfriend, Dustin Good; a number of stepgrandchildren, as well as a number of great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Joy Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rachel Viands, 200 Willow Oaks Drive, Elkton, VA 22827 to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.