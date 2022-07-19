Jacquelyn Joan (Phillips) Eckstein, 87, of Harrisonburg, died in her home Sunday morning, July 17, 2022 with nurse and family present. She was born April 17, 1935 in Neptune, N.J. to the late Rev. Donald T. Phillips Sr. and Gwladys Ella Jones Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Donald T. Phillips Jr. and his wife, Kathryn, of Mt. Laurel, N.J.; two sisters, Barbara Rexon and husband, Howard, of Greenbelt, Md., and Geraldine Mandeville and husband, Irving (Bud) of Ocean Twp, N.J.; special cousin, Clifford S. Kidd III of Tallahassee, Fla.; and grandson, Daryl Eckstein J. (DJ), of Harrisonburg, Va.
She is survived by three sons and a daughter, Clint Eckstein, Daryl Eckstein Sr. (Diane), Bryan Eckstein (Theresa) and Dawn Eckstein. She also has four grandsons, Bryan, Chris (Ashley), Danny (Sam), and Michael Eckstein; and three granddaughters, Christine and Michelle Eckstein and Nicole (Thomas) Eckstein-Hughes; and three great-grandchildren, Henry, Emily and Avery. She also has seven nieces and one nephew.
She graduated from Toms River (N.J.) High School in 1953. She later became a CNA to work at Bayshore Hospital and Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey, while living in Asbury Park, N.J. In 2012, she moved to Harrisonburg, Va. to live near her two sons. In her final months, she was cared for by Legacy Hospice and Care Advantage, in particular by her RN, Jill and aide, Jorden.
She donated her body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program. A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.