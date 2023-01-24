Jacquelyn Marie Ditzler Liskey, “Jackie”, went to be with Jesus Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2023, after a seven-month battle against pancreatic cancer. Her beloved family was by her side.
She was the only child of George W. and Mae Ream Ditzler. Jackie attended Hopewell High School, but graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1955 after her father was transferred to the area with Celanese textiles.
On May 18, 1956, Jackie and Alan J. Liskey (Al), who survives, were married. They raised their family on a farm in Keezletown. Their children are: Joe (Alan J. Liskey Jr.) and Linda of Keezletown; Lynn Siler of Rockingham; and John William Liskey and Anne of Weyers Cave. One son, preceded his mother in death, George Hunter Liskey and Kathy (who survives). Jackie was blessed with nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Jackie requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society through the KUMC Relay for Life team at 1456 Indian Trail Road, Keezletown VA or to the church’s memorial fund.
A Celebration of Life Service and meal will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, 2023, at Keezletown United Methodist Church. The family welcomes visitation at the church before and after the Celebration Service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
