Jaedyn Nicole Obaugh, 18, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 23, 2002, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of David Obaugh of Dayton and the late Serenia Obaugh.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are two sisters, Carleigh Obaugh and Torilynn Obaugh, both of Dayton; and her grandmothers, Nancy Housden of Stanley and Doris "Sissy" Obaugh of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Tony Sampson; a great-grandfather, David Obaugh; and her great-grandparents, Melvin and Calvin Housden.
Jaedyn is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, who loved her dearly.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Church of the Valley by the Rev. Alfred C. Comer Jr. and Pastor Andy Seastrom. Burial will be in the Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Church of the Valley.
