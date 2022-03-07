A Celebration of Life Service for James A. Costie, who died on Dec. 8, 2021, will be held on March 12, 2022, at 12:00 o’clock noon. The service will take place at Grace United Church of Christ, 10492 Orkney Grade, Mount Jackson, Va. Interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Branch, Edinburg.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 13
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.