James Alexander “Joe” Messerley, 89, of Linville, passed away May 11, 2022, at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living in Timberville. He was born June 25, 1932, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Joseph and Elizabeth High Messerley.
Mr. Messerley attended Linville-Edom grade school and high school. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army from 1950-1953 and the United States Navy from 1954-1958 aboard the USS Van Voorhies DE 1028.
In February 1960, he was united in marriage to Virginia Kisamore, who preceded him in death on June 12, 2010.
Mr. Messerley is survived by his sister, Betty Chandler and husband, Wendell; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, and his little dog, Bella.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Messerley Sr., and nephew, Richard Messerley.
At his request, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
The family wishes to give a very special thank you to the Sentara RMH Hospice (Emily) and the Timberview Crossing Staff for the care given to James these past months.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
