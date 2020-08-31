James Anthony Rolen, 64, of Timberville, died Aug. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Bluefield, W.Va., and was the son of the late James Curtis and Bessie Lorain Cruey Rolen.
He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Surviving are a sister, Rhonda Harper of Timberville; niece, Sara Harper of Broadway; nephew, Brady Harper of Port Republic; great-nephews, Matthew Grimm and wife, Josie, of Japan and Terrance Harper of Broadway and aunt, Eleanor VanHoozer of Maryland.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Leon Rolen; a sister, Sara Denise Rolen; and many aunts and uncles.
His body was cremated and services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
