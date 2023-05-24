James Austin Sites
James Austin Sites, 83, of Weyers Cave, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Sites was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the son of the late John Houston and Mamie F. Leake Sites. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Catherine Craun Sites; brothers, Wallace, Harold, Walter and Eugene Sites; sisters, Elnora Ludholtz, Violet Ludholtz, Margaret Lambert, Linda Roach, and Pauline Deviers and daughter-in-law, Judy Sites.
James was employed with the City of Harrisonburg in the Public Works Department where he retired as a heavy equipment operator with the water department. He was a longtime member, deacon and singer at Ray of Hope Pentecostal Church. His most beloved pastime was singing in several gospel groups and traveling to perform. He sang with the Ambassadors, New Vision, Myers Family and several others, to name a few. Throughout his life and up until his last moments, James relished in the sound of Christian Gospel and singing with his great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Jeff Sites and wife, Debbie, of Harrisonburg, Terry Wayne Sites and wife, Vickie, of Mount Sidney, and Dennis Sites of Broadway; two daughters, Kay Brown and husband, Tim, of Staunton and Fay Dove and husband, Brent, of Fulks Run; three sisters, Carolyn Fitzwater of Dayton, Diana Guyer and husband, Steve, of Harrisonburg and Jeanie Meadows and husband, Steve, of Fredericksburg; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, as well as a great number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
