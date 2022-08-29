James Byron Wheeler Sr., 81, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home after a battle with cancer.
He was born June 21, 1941, at Bragg City, Mo., and was a son of the late Rufus Clyde Wheeler and Vivian Gregory Wheeler.
He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy and the National Guard. He was a sheet metal machinist at Dunham-Bush for over 30 years. He was Brethren by faith and was a member of the Harrisonburg American Legion Post.
On Oct. 21, 1963, he married Naomi Warner Wheeler, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Joyce Ellen Ball (and Timothy) of Singers Glen, Va.; one son, James Byron Wheeler Jr. (and Linda Herr) of Akron, Pa.; two sisters, Virginia and Camilla; two brothers, Jerry and J.C.; six grandchildren, Jaeson Wheeler-Hussey, Ryan Benjamin Orebaugh, Aaron Ross Orebaugh, Alice Vivian Wheeler, Mary Ona Wheeler and Joseph James Wheeler; and two great-grandsons, Reese Orebaugh and Cole Orebaugh.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
A private graveside service will be held at the Burke Warner Family Cemetery in Riverton, W.Va., with Pastor Timothy Ball officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.