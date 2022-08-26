James Clayton Fulk, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24. James (John) was born on October 22, 1939 in Fulks Run. He was the son of Lyman Fulk and Lillie Lantz Fulk.
On March 25, 1960, he married Beatrice Mae Reedy who passed away in 2020.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Fulk Cullers, and her husband Randall, of Broadway. Grandchildren include granddaughter, Kelly Jo Cullers Gilbert and husband, Chris, and great granddaughter, Iva Grace, of Centerville, granddaughter, Katie Cullers McCartney and husband, Cajun, and great granddaughter Kallie Mae of Front Royal, and grandson, Matthew Cullers of Harrisonburg.
He is also survived by sisters Eleanor Ritchie of Harrisonburg and Jean Moyers of Harrisonburg and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters Edith Trumbo, Rita Mae Halterman, Vivian Turner, and Virginia Dove and brothers Stanley Fulk and Kerlin Fulk.
James was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and served as a children’s ministry leader and Sunday School Teacher. He was also former pastor at Fulks Run Baptist Church. He founded the Ready Youth Mission and spent many years working with children. His greatest love was sharing his faith with others.
By his request there will be no viewing. He also requested a graveside service which will be held Saturday afternoon at 2:00 at the Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren cemetery. Friends may stop by the Cullers house any time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Children’s Ministry at Broadway Baptist Church Helping Hand Ministries.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
