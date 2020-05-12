James Christopher "Chris" Cofer, 46, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Newport News on Jan. 28, 1974, and was a son of James M. and Sherry (Smith) Cofer of Smithfield, Va.
Chris was a software engineer at Blackhawk Enterprise and attended Dayton United Methodist Church. Chris was a graduate of Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va.
Chris was active in the Rockingham County Baseball League and played for the Clover Hill Bucks for 15 years and coached for eight.
He was united in marriage on May 22, 1999, to Whitney (West) Cofer.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his two daughters, Madison Christine Cofer and Macy Louise Cofer, both of Dayton; his brother, Bradley Madison Cofer and wife, Susan, of Smithfield; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Ruth West of Carrollton; brother-in-law, Justin West and wife, Shelby, of Portsmouth; nephew, Jackson Cofer of Smithfield; two nieces, Daytona and Delilah West of Portsmouth, and his beloved dog, Gus.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Grace Cofer of Smithfield and Kermit and Willie Smith of Ashford, Ala.
A service celebrating Chris' life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chris Cofer Memorial Scholarship Fund at gofundme.com/f/chris-cofer-memorial-scholarship or the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.