May 1, 1935-Oct. 26, 2021
James Clement “J.C.” Powell, 86, of Massanutten, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. He was born on May 1, 1935, in Blanch, N.C., and was the son of the late James Whit and Louise H. Powell.
J.C. was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and received his M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. J.C. had a 37-year career with Exxon, later Exxon-Mobil, spending 25 years at the company’s headquarters in Houston, Texas. After retirement, he and his wife, Lucy, relocated to Massanutten and he founded, WPL, Inc., a petroleum industry merger and acquisitions company located in Elkton, Va.
J.C. was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where in 2005 he started the JOY Group, a monthly catered luncheon and educational program for senior adults. The group is now combined with the seniors’ group at Otterbein United Methodist Church. The group’s name is now officially “Asbury-Otterbein JOY Group.”
He was also very active in the McGaheysville-Massanutten Lions Club where he served one term as president. For many years, he was actively involved in organizing and running the group’s fundraising golf tournament. He was actively involved in starting the group’s weekly bingo game at Massanutten Resort, a major fundraising activity for the Lions.
On Dec. 23, 1961, he married the former Lucy Anderson Hamrick of Harrisonburg, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Allison Powell Zoller and husband, Ted, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; son, James Christopher Powell of Prospect Hill, N.C.; granddaughter, Courtney Zoller of Chapel Hill, N.C.; and granddaughter, Katherine Zoller and husband, Corey Wernette of Kernersville, N.C.; and sister, Martha Doss and husband, Joe, of Danville, Va. Two siblings preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held in spring 2022.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the stained glass window fund at Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the McGaheysville-Massanutten Lions Club Foundation at P.O. Box 373, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
