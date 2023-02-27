James Daniel Hinkle, 73, of Elkton, Va. was born on Nov. 24, 1949, and passed away in his home Feb. 21, 2023.
James “Danny” Hinkle was adopted by James W. “Willie” and Helen Hinkle when he was six months old. Adoption is different because you are chosen into a loving family that picked you to be theirs. Danny was raised on a farm where he helped his parents his entire life.
Danny loved going to the beach, being in the West Virginia mountains and making people laugh. Whenever you saw Danny he always had on a black tee shirt and blue jeans with a cigarette in his hand. He was one of a kind; he always made sure he looked out for others and he never faulted anyone.
Danny will be missed but now he is in God's arms and back with his parents.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. “Willie” and Helen Harner Hinkle and his grandson, William.
Danny leaves behind his two daughters, Jennifer Hinkle and Julie Hinkle; son-in-law, Claude Haines; 10 grandchildren, Infiniti, Izalea, Damien, Claude V, Kierstyn, Noah, Gabriella, Abigail, Caleb and one on the way; four great-grandchildren, Braylan, Penelope, Ezra and Junious; one sister, Sarah Ann Dare her husband, Mike; special cousin, Monty Raynes; longtime friends, Rod, Bill, Lester, Pastor Josh and many more. Danny will truly be missed and surely not forgotten.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Solsburg in Elkton, Va.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
