James Dale Heatwole
April 18, 1943-May 4, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Dale Heatwole of Naples, Fla., and Warrenton, Va. Jim died peacefully at home on May 4, 2023, in the arms of his loving family. He was born on April 18, 1943, in Harrisonburg, Va., to parents, Roy and Dorothy Heatwole.
In 1976, Jim and business partner, Nathan Miller, launched Heatwole/Miller Inc., building single-family homes. By 1986, Heatwole/Miller Inc. expanded into Northern Virginia and Maryland to focus on commercial development. Jim’s colleagues often remarked on his work ethic, integrity, trust in others, extreme generosity and knack for creating stability for his employees. In 2007, Jim retired to Naples, Fla., with his wife, Betty.
Jim and Betty shared a passion for golf and travel, and thrived in a wonderful community of close friends and family in both Naples and Warrenton. Jim, better known on the golf course as “Heater,” spent countless hours honing his skills and appreciating the beauty of the game with those he loved. Beyond his fondness for golf, Jim was a loving husband, father and stepfather, and proud grandparent and great-grandparent.
Jim will be remembered for his perseverance, sage advice and impeccable comedic timing. He quietly inspired excellence in those he was close to, and he was instrumental in the success of many others. He left behind a legacy of love, hard work, and the importance of taking care of family. He will be terribly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Heatwole; sister, Peggy Lands; daughter, Kimberly Forsten and her mother, Catherine; son-in-law, Michael Forsten; stepchildren, Beth Barton, Jeff Terry and Shannon Swanson; grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas (Cole) Forsten and Chase and Kenleigh Heatwole; as well as six stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father and his son, Keith Heatwole.
Jim’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses at hospice, who provided him with excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Johns Hopkins Pancreatic Cancer Center or Heartland Hospice of Warrenton, Virginia. You may designate the Pancreatic Center at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/Kimmel or by check to Heartland Hospice at 493 Blackwell Road, Suite 319, Warrenton, VA 20186.
A funeral service and reception will be held on May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the St. James Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
