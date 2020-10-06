James Dwane Good
James Dwane Good, 76, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1944, to the late John William Good and Alice Elizabeth Michael Good. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Billy S. Good and Robert E. Good.
He was a former employee of Rockingham Construction for 13 years and Rappahannock Electric for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen Elsie Daniels Good of Madison; two daughters, Karen Ann Good and significant other, Dave Cordle, of Louisa and Tracey Alina Shields and significant other, Mike Calimeri, of Jamestown, N.Y.; two sons, James “Jim” Anthony Good and significant other, Jeannie Settle, of Unionville and Darren Ashley Good and wife, Melissa, of Stanardsville; a sister, Vera Jones and husband, George, of Holden Beach, N.C.; grandchildren, Kendra Good, Dustin Good, Terena Eron and husband, David, and Lilian Good; great-grandchildren, Sophia Drymond and Colton Good; nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Carlton Harris and Mark Hicks.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Bull Run Hunt in Mitchells, Va. conducted by Pastor Adam Schwenk.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, The Kidney Foundation, and any children’s hospital of your choice.
