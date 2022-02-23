James Edward Louderback, 85, of Luray, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Luray and was a son of the late Jacob “Nelson” Louderback and Dorothy H. Foltz Louderback.
James worked for Lancaster Enterprises in Luray as a mechanic for 35 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Peggy Helsley and husband, Gary, and Bridgette Benhoff and husband, Mark; three grandchildren, Christopher Foltz and wife, Sherry, Sabrina Foltz and Kenny Breeden Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Brianna Cook and husband, Ryan, Joseph Foltz, Dakota Foltz and Kolton Breeden; one great-great-granddaughter, Olivia; and three nephews, Roger, Jacob and Jason. He was preceded in death by his lifelong partner, Rita Hawkins; his brother, Jacob N. Louderback Jr.; and one granddaughter, Michelle Louderback.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Donnie Sherfey, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Newport Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department or to the Fellowship Baptist Church in Stanley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.