James E. Nixon
James Edward Nixon, 70, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He had been in failing health for the past nine months. He was born July 26, 1949, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Harry Edward and Mildred Juanita Jordan Nixon.
Jim was employed with Gordon Trucking for 38 years and had 1,000,000 plus safe miles of driving; he had visited 48 states, Mexico and Canada and mostly enjoyed traveling through Oregon, Montana and Colorado. He loved fishing, hunting and bowling and was a senior PBA member.
He is survived by his children, Jeanette Stevens of Elkton, Kimberly West of Shelby, Ohio, Heather Meadows of Shenandoah, Jamie Burns of Quicksburg, and Jeremiah Nixon of Elkton; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jane Hottinger, of Jacksonville, Fla.
Honoring his request, he will be cremated and there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
