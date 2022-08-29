James “Pete” Ebert Rhodes, 96, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Rhodes was born June 1, 1926, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Minor Grover and Susan Neff Rhodes.
He graduated from Linville-Edom High School before serving his country in the United States Navy aboard an aircraft carrier at the end of WWII. After his service, he graduated from Madison College. He then taught at Harrisonburg High School as a teacher of Industrial Arts, Drivers Education, and Mechanical Drawing for over 36 years, while often teaching adult shop classes at night.
He was a member of the Masonic Rockingham Union Lodge No. 27 and served as Worshipful Master and Right Worshipful Master. He was also a member of the Royal Arch Chapter, a member of the Commandery, and was a Shriner. He was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church. He also served as Chairman of the Harrisonburg Highway Safety Commission, taught adult Defensive Driving, and Alcohol Safety Action Program classes for many years.
On July 26, 1956, he married Anne Elaine Suter Rhodes, who survives. In addition to his wife, Mr. Rhodes is survived by his children, Lori Andes Copley of Bridgewater, Lisa Kay Wine and husband, Harry, of New Market and James “Jim” Rhodes Jr., of McLean, Va.; a sister, Charlotte “Peggy” Spangler; grandchildren, Elizabeth “Liz” Wine and Zach Wine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rhodes was preceded in death by a brother, Minor “Dusty” Rhodes Jr., and his grandson, Matthew Scott Andes.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Dr. Seth Normington officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, including a Masonic Service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
