James Edward Ijames
James Edward Ijames, 77, of Timberville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Ijames was born July 22, 1942, in Davie County, N.C., and was a son of the late James and Hazel Coleen (Carter) Ijames.
He retired from Frazier Quarry where he worked as a truck driver.
James is survived by his sons, Scott Ijames and wife, Susan, of Timberville and Tony Ijames and wife, Becky, of Linville; a sister, Faye Siever of Harrisonburg; a brother, John Ijames of Stafford, Va.; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Matthew, Jayden, Aaron, Brooke, Meadow and Gaige; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ijames was preceded in death by three siblings.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
