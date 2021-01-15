James Edward “Jimmy” Knight, 76, of Grottoes, passed away Jan. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Jimmy was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Earnest Knight and Helen Hottinger Knight. Living most of his life in Elkton, he loved drag racing, vacationing with family, old cars, auto body and mechanic work. In the early years of his career, Jimmy worked as a heavy equipment operator. He was later employed as a diesel mechanic for Appalachian Freight Carriers and eventually retired from Highway Motors. During his retirement, he continued to work as a mail hauler for T.L. Delk.
Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Ellen Marie Knight. In addition, he is survived by his sons, James Knight Jr. and wife, Shenna, of Elkton, Earl Knight and wife, Teresa, of Elkton, and Stacy Knighten and wife, Sara, of Harrisonburg; daughters, Ellen Strawderman and husband, Kirby, of Middlebrook and Tyffanie Knight and fiancé, Michael Phillips, of Crimora; brothers, Lawrence Knight of Elkton, Nelson “Buddy” Knight of Lacey Spring, Richard Knight of Elkton, Larry Knight of Grottoes, Ray Knight of Crimora, and Jerry Knight of Linville. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Crystal Knight of Verona, Lisa Knight of Elkton and Molly Lam of Elkton, Montana Knight, Katonna and Robbie Pike of Elkton, Katie and Larkin Knighten of Harrisonburg, Lexis and Dillin Strawderman of Middlebrook, and Serenity Knight of Crimora; nine great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Michael “Mikey” Knight.
Family and friends may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Kyger Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.