James Edward Pitts
James Edward Pitts, 74, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a long illness. Mr. Pitts was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Bert Dixon and Kathleen Elizabeth Rinaca Pitts.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War with 1097th transportation company. He received various awards including the Bronze Star Medal and the award of the Army Commendation medal for heroism.
In 2012, he retired from Degesch America. He was a hard worker who was never idle. When he was not at his own workplace, he was outdoors working in his water garden and woodworking in his shop. He loved spending time with his family.
On Dec. 23, 1966, he married Arlene Shifflett Pitts, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Arlene P. Freeman and husband, Bill, of Rockingham; granddaughter, Sara Wilkins and husband, Dustin, of Rockingham; great-grandchildren, Isabella Wilkins and Gunner Wilkins; and his beloved Dog, “Teddy.”
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by a brother, Berlin Stultz.
Pastor Dan Bassett will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in the mausoleum chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, PO Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
