James Edward Sandridge III, 59, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the ER at RMH/Sentara from complications due to Pneumonia. He was born Dec. 29, 1962, in Harrisonburg, Va., and grew up in Port Republic. He was predeceased by mother, Mary Ann Eutsler Sandridge, and father, James E. Sandridge Jr.
"Jimmy" is survived by two sisters, Rebecca (Becky Sandridge) Mozingo and spouse, Jim, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Tammy Sandridge of Harrisonburg; nephew, Michael Warr and nieces, Jessica Dawn Smith, Amy Hicks, and Annabelle Mozingo as well as two great-nieces, Anna and Avery Smith.
He attended Spotswood High School and was in the class of 1982. Jimmy spent over 30 years as a Tire Technician at Bergey's in Harrisonburg and C.C. Rosen in Mount Crawford. He took great pride in the work and would offer his expertise if he noticed your tires looked like the tread was wearing. Jimmy worked tirelessly until back issues caused him to leave a career he enjoyed.
Jimmy will be dearly missed by family and friends and his beloved little dog, "Minnie."
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville, where stories, memories and a potluck will be shared.
